iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 1.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $23,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,416,000 after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,770 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,635,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

