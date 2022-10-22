iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Shares Down 1.4%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 3,598,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,540,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36.

