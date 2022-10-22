iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.17 on Friday, reaching $218.16. 1,729,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,461. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $234.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

