iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after buying an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after buying an additional 390,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after buying an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

