iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

