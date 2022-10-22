iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,719 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

