iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lowered by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,117 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.93. 256,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.