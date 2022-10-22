iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,166. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

