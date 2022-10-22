iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.24. 4,513,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

