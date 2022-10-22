iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.