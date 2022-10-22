iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 40,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 68,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.33 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

