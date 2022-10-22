iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $101.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

