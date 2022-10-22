iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Trimmed by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,385 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.