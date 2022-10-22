iStar (NYSE:STAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
iStar Price Performance
Shares of iStar stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. iStar has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $27.75.
iStar Company Profile
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
