iStar (NYSE:STAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. iStar has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iStar by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iStar by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iStar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

