Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $58.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

ITRI stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

