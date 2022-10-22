ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT Lowered to GBX 54 at Morgan Stanley

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 54 ($0.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

ITV Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITV stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. ITV has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

ITV Cuts Dividend

ITV Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

