Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.
Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
