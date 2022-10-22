J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $194.00 at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.68.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.