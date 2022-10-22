Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JAMF. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

JAMF opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.59. Jamf has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

