Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 3.9%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.63 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04). Approximately 331,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 647,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Jangada Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.44 million and a PE ratio of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.70.

About Jangada Mines

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

