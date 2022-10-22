Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -158.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

