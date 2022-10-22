Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Range Resources Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

