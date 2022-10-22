Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $414,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,149. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

