Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Corning stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,456,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,623. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

