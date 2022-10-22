Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,227 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,714,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $186,291,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 9,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. 9,859,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

