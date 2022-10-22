Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139.61 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $139.61 million and approximately $291,072.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,210.70 or 0.99997465 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00046619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

