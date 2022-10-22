JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,778 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 606.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.99.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.