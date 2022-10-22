JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 680 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SAP by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAP opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

