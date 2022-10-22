JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $111.38 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

