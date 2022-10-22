JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Enel Chile by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Enel Chile by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enel Chile by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 4.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 323,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Enel Chile by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $1.47 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

