JOE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One JOE token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $64.43 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

