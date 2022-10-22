Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.65-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.71. 8,487,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,099. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 558,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 103,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

