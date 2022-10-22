Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.63

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and traded as low as $15.47. Joint shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 89,609 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.18 million, a PE ratio of 105.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 2,325 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,758.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,185,712 shares in the company, valued at $35,495,962.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 185,402 shares of company stock worth $2,945,724. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,366,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in Joint by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after buying an additional 771,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Joint by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 412,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.