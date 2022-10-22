Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 148,777 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,313 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

