Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

