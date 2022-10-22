Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $206.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

