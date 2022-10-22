Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,419 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $223.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

