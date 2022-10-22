Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.33 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

