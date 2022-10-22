JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target to €23.00

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($20.51) to €23.90 ($24.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.63.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDRVF opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.