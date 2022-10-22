JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €27.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €18.06 ($18.42) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.36. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

