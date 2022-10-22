JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target to €9.00

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.00 ($13.27) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AUTO1 Group from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AUTO1 Group from €32.00 ($32.65) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of OTC ATOGF opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. AUTO1 Group has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

