JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 5.3 %

JPM opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $358.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

