JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JETG) Shares Down 0.5%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JETG – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.39). 7,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.41).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 363 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 72.47 and a quick ratio of 72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.34.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.