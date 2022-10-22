JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $829.67

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 829.67 ($10.03) and traded as low as GBX 806.36 ($9.74). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 820 ($9.91), with a volume of 51,468 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 830.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 790.35. The company has a current ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.61 million and a PE ratio of 657.14.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

