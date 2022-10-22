Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 161 ($1.95).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 2.8 %

LON:JUP opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £552.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.25.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.43%.

In other news, insider Suzy Neubert acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £49,680 ($60,029.00). In other news, insider Suzy Neubert acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £49,680 ($60,029.00). Also, insider Andrew Formica sold 506,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total value of £470,740.89 ($568,802.43).

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.