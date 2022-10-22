Kava (KAVA) Tops One Day Volume of $11.92 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00007508 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $434.03 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 303,498,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,009,227 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.