Kava Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00007508 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $433.01 million and $12.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00082518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 303,022,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,567,828 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.