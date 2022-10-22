Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Down 6.8%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.51. 11,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 225,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kemper Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.13). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.55%.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $521,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kemper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.9% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 36.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

