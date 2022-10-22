Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Cut to €690.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from €715.00 ($729.59) to €690.00 ($704.08) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kering from €700.00 ($714.29) to €520.00 ($530.61) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut Kering from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kering from €685.00 ($698.98) to €650.00 ($663.27) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $686.89.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. Kering has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $84.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

