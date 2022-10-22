KeyCorp Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $89.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NEE opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.94. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

